/Amid explosions in Doha, White House says monitoring threats to US forces in Mideast

After Iran launched missiles towards US air base in Qatar, the White House said the Department of Defense is aware of it and is closely monitoring the potential threats.

Confirming that Iran fired multiple short- and medium-range missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar the Pentagon in a statement said, “At this time, there are no reports of U.S. casualties. We are monitoring this situation closely.”

Al Udeid Air Base, located near Doha, is the largest US military installation in the Middle East and home to US Central Command’s forward headquarters. It hosts around 10,000 US troops and also includes UK military personnel on rotation.

Iran’s state TV confirmed the launch of Operation Glad Tidings of Victory 'Bashar al Fateh', targeting US forces stationed at the base. The strike came in retaliation for US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, which President Donald Trump described as a “Bullseye!!!”

The attack has been strongly condemned by Qatar that says it 'successfully intercepted' missiles targeting the US base.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari in a post on X said, "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law. We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles. A detailed statement regarding the circumstances of the attack will be issued later by the Ministry of Defense."

"We also emphasize that the continuation of such escalatory military actions will undermine security and stability in the region, dragging it into situations that could have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security," the statement further read.