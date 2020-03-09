Amid coronavirus outbreak, airlines run 'ghost flights' to save their airport slots

As novel coronavirus continued to infect thousands around the globe, airlines have turned to a troublesome practice in a bid to save their slots.

According to multiple reports, several airlines are burning tons of fuel by operating almost empty to save their airport slots.

Also read: Tourism industry across the world takes a hit as COVID-19 spreads more widely

As per the current rules, it is mandatory for carriers to use at least 80 per cent of their allocated slots or they risk losing it to the rival airlines.

Since the coronavirus originated in China month ago, the rules were relaxed for flights operating from and to mainland China and Hong Kong. However, the rules still apply to all airlines travelling to the rest of the destinations.

Earlier this week, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps wrote to Airport Co-ordination Ltd (ACL) and urged it to relax the 80/20 rule to avoid unnecessary cost and carbon emissions.

"I am particularly concerned that, in order to satisfy the 80/20 rule, airlines may be forced to fly aircraft at very low load factors, or even empty, in order to retain their slots," he wrote in an open letter shared on Twitter.

Over 3,800 people have lost their lives worldwide due to the novel virus outbreak while more than 110,000 people are infected.

Due to the rapidly spreading virus, the global tourism industry is the worst as it turned businesses upside down.

On March 5, Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said it expected a hit of up to $300 million to its first-quarter operating revenue from the new coronavirus outbreak, prompting it to cut its quarterly revenue outlook.