Americans who test Covid positive don't need to isolate for five days: US CDC

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday (March 1) that Americans who test positive for Covid would no longer need to stay in isolation for five days. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the CDC said that people can return to work or regular activities if their symptoms are mild and improving and it’s been a day since they’ve had a fever.

The decision comes as the pandemic is no longer a public health menace it was earlier. The US had been one of the worst-affected countries. The report said that most citizens have some degree of immunity to the virus from vaccinations or infections. Experts said that many people were not following the five-day isolation guidance anyway.

CDC's Director Dr Mandy Cohen said, "Our goal here is to continue to protect those at risk for severe illness while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand, and can be followed."

The CDC originally advised 10 days of isolation, but in late 2021 cut it to five days for people who were infected and had no symptoms or only brief illnesses.

A look at the new guidelines

As per the CDC, if you have symptoms, stay home until your symptoms are mild and improving and it’s been a day since you’ve had a fever. You can remain cautious by wearing a mask and keeping a distance from others.

The CDC has emphasised that people should still try to prevent getting infected with Covid in the first place, by getting vaccinated, washing hands, and taking steps to bring in more outdoor fresh air.

The agency's guidelines for workers at nursing homes and other healthcare facilities have not changed, the report added.

The concerns

Some experts have expressed concerns about the CDC's decision. They worry that a change in isolation rules may increase the risk of infection for older people and others who are more vulnerable to getting seriously ill.

Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University’s School of Public Health, said, "My biggest worry in all of this is that employers will take this change in guidance to require employees to come back to work ... before they are ready to before they feel well enough, and before they are not likely to pose harm to their co-workers."