Research finds connection between long Covid brain fog and leaky blood vessels

New research suggests that brain fog experienced by individuals with long Covid may be linked to leaky blood vessels. Scientists suggest that coronavirus disrupts a person's blood-brain barrier, which could be a potential cause of the cognitive issues seen in those with long Covid.

The research

A team from Trinity College Dublin and FutureNeuro, a research centre, examined serum and plasma samples from 76 individuals hospitalised with COVID-19 in March or April 2020. In addition, they analysed the samples from 25 people before the pandemic.

Their findings, which have been published in Nature Neuroscience, revealed that individuals with long COVID who exhibited blood-brain barrier leaks experienced brain fog. On the other hand, those without the said disruptions did not.

Professor Matthew Campbell, a geneticist and head of genetics at Trinity, who contributed to the study said that "for the first time...we have been able to show that leaky blood vessels in the human brain, in tandem with a hyperactive immune system, may be the key drivers of brain fog associated with long COVID."

"This is critically important, as understanding the underlying cause of these conditions will allow us to develop targeted therapies for patients in the future," he added, as quoted by Sky News.

In their report, the researchers highlighted that "disruption" is apparent during "acute infection and in patients with long COVID with cognitive impairment." Still, they noted that it remains unclear how function is affected in these conditions.

Previously, a study from University College London noted that blood vessel leakage into surrounding tissues is common in numerous inflammatory diseases.

Professor Colin Doherty, a neurology expert and head of the school of medicine at Trinity, who was not part of the study, suggests that the study results will "now likely change the landscape of how we understand and treat post-viral neurological conditions".

"It also confirms that the neurological symptoms of long COVID are measurable with real and demonstrable metabolic and vascular changes in the brain," he added.

What is long covid?

Individuals with persistent symptoms such as tiredness, difficulty breathing, memory and cognitive issues, as well as joint and muscle pain lasting more than 12 weeks after infection, can be classified as having long COVID.

According to the Office for National Statistics, as of March last year, an estimated 1.9 million people in the UK living in private households, accounting for 2.9 per cent of the population, were experiencing self-reported long COVID.