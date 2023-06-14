American writer Cormac McCarthy dies at 89, have a glance at his literary journey

Renowned American author Cormac McCarthy has passed away at the age of 89, as confirmed by his publisher, Penguin Random House. The acclaimed novelist is best known for his works such as The Road and No Country for Old Men, both of which were adapted into successful films.

McCarthy's literature often delved into violent narratives, exploring themes set in the American frontier and post-apocalyptic worlds. Despite his gripping storytelling, McCarthy maintained a highly private lifestyle away from the public eye. How did Cormac McCarthy die? McCarthy died of natural causes at his residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Tuesday. Following his death, fellow author Stephen King paid tribute to McCarthy, referring to him as "maybe the greatest American novelist of my time." King further expressed his sorrow over the author's passing, acknowledging the significant body of work McCarthy leaves behind.

Pan Macmillan, McCarthy's UK publisher, described him as one of the most influential and renowned writers worldwide. McCarthy's unique writing style, characterised by minimal punctuation and attribution, captivated readers throughout his career. His typewriter of choice was an Olivetti Underwood Lettera 32. A glance at McCarthy's literary journey McCarthy's literary journey began in 1965 with the release of his debut novel, The Orchard Keeper, followed by Outer Dark in 1968. Over the years, he produced notable works such as Child of God, Suttree, and Blood Meridian.

The Road, published in 2006, drew inspiration from McCarthy's relationship with his son, John, born from his third marriage to Jennifer Winkley. This masterpiece earned McCarthy the James Tait Black Memorial Prize and the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

The author's repertoire also includes critically acclaimed novels like All the Pretty Horses and No Country for Old Men. The latter garnered widespread acclaim and received four Academy Awards in 2008, including Best Picture. The film adaptation featured an exceptional cast including Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Woody Harrelson.