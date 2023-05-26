Barack Obama shows support for writers' strike as he opens Netflix’s live stream event for his new docuseries

Former US president Barack Obama made quite a statement as he voiced his support for the Writers Guild of America and its members striking for their rights. Obama opened Netflix’s live stream event for his new docuseries titled Working: What We Do All Day, as he said, “Part of what this show Working is about is how certain things are constant about the work experience. People trying to find work that’s satisfying, people trying to pay the bills.”

Obama added, “Unfortunately one of the things that’s also been constant is the struggle for people to make sure their employers are treating them fairly and they’re getting a fair share of the pie. I think what we’ve seen throughout American history is that unions and worker organizations have had to make demands on their employers, those that are controlling whatever industry they’re in, to make sure they’re treated fairly and entertainment is no exception. My hope would be that in a time of big technological change, where you’ve got big mega corporations that are doing really well, they keep in mind the creative people who are actually making the product that consumers appreciate and that gets exported all around the world.”

Obama, in support of the strike, added, “I know there are many studios and streamers who feel a little bit embattled and there’s been a little bit too much of a glut of product and they’re looking at their bottom line and they’re experiencing shareholder pressure, etc. But the fact is, is that they wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for writers creating the stories that matter. My hope is that as somebody who’s really supportive of the Writer’s Guild and as someone who just believes in storytelling and the craft of it, I’m hoping that they will be compensated and the importance of what they do will be reflected in whatever settlement’s arrived at. I’m very supportive of the writers and the strike and I’m hopeful that they get a fair share of the fruits of their labor.”

This is not the first time when Obama made clear which faction he resonates with. In a lengthy Instagram post, Obama promoted the launch of Working and wrote, “This series is also about making sure we respect everyone’s line of work — because we all deserve to be valued and treated with respect. That includes the friends I made in this series and everyone else who is fighting for fair compensation and new protections that reflect changing workplaces — including the members of the WGA who are on strike right now.”