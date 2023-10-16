Top American museum to remove 'human remains' from exhibits

A prominent museum in the United States has announced that it would remove all "human remains" from display. The museum also condemned the "deeply flawed" practice of putting such things on displays.

In a letter obtained by the New York Times earlier this week, the New York's American Museum of Natural History president Sean Decatur told the staff: "Human remains collections were made possible by extreme imbalances of power."

As per Decatur, many researchers in the 19th and 20th Centuries used such collections to "advance deeply flawed scientific agendas rooted in white supremacy — namely, the identification of physical differences that could reinforce models of racial hierarchy".

The announcement means the museum will now get rid of some 12,000 human remains, including the skeletons of indigenous and enslaved people who didn't end up in graves. The museum now is aiming to re-do its entire collection.

The collection also includes the bodies of around 400 New Yorkers, which were apparently collected as recently as the 1940s.

The remains are part of a "medical collection" whose bodies were initially given to medical schools. The collection also has the bones of five Black adults unearthed from a Manhattan cemetery for enslaved people in 1903.

"The legacy of dehumanising Black bodies through enslavement continues after death in how those bodies were treated and dehumanized in service of a scientific project," Decatur told the Times.

The American Museum of Natural History holds the remains of 12,000 people from around the world. Most of them are Indigenous. I've spent a year learning the horrifying stories of how these bones got to New York - including talking to a man who found his grandfather in the museum: pic.twitter.com/1uYW5MrIZO — Erin L. Thompson (@artcrimeprof) October 15, 2023 × The issue is not limited to the New York museum, many US medical and anthropological institutions are also facing similar issues, including the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia, and the Peabody Museum at Harvard University. The Penn Museum in Philadelphia issued an apology in the past over the Morton Crania collection containing Black and indigenous skulls.

In the new policy guidelines, the natural history museum said that it will remove human remains, and improve the way they are stored. The museum will also look after greater resources for determining the origins and identities of remains.

In his letter addressing the staff, Decatur wrote that “identifying a restorative, respectful action in consultation with local communities must be part of our commitment”. He took up the position in April.

