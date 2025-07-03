/Happy American Independence Day 2025: Best wishes, status, quotes and images to share online

Every year on July 4, Americans across the country celebrate the birth of the nation with fireworks, parades and patriotic celebrations. On this day in 1776, the Americans adopted the Declaration of Independence, when 13 colonies declared their independence from British rule. As Americans celebrate 249 years of independence, here are some wishes, status updates, quotes, and images that can be shared with friends to spread the spirit of liberty and unity.

Best Wishes for American Independence Day 2025

Happy 4th of July! May the stars and stripes always wave high and proud.

May your grill be hot, your drinks cold, and your patriotism bold!

Freedom is the open window through which the sunlight of the human spirit shines. Celebrate it!

May your 4th of July be filled with pride, honour, and red-white-blue joy!

God bless America and BBQ, beer, and long weekends!

Here’s to a day of red, white, and blue revelry!

We thank our brave heroes who fought for the freedom we are enjoying today. Let’s commemorate their memory by spreading goodwill to all. Happy 4th of July to you!

Status for American Independence Day 2025

Born to sparkle 🇺🇸✨ #Happy4th

Red, white, and boom!

🍔 BBQ ready? Stars & stripes on? Let freedom ring!

"Pro tip: Eat extra pie – it’s your patriotic duty! 🥧

Agenda today: Freedom. Fireworks. Food. Repeat. 🎆

Land of the free, because of the brave 🦅

So, fire up the grill, raise your flags, and let the celebration begin!

Quotes for American Independence Day 2025

“Freedom lies in being bold” Robert Frost

“America is a tune. It must be sung together,” Gerald Stanley Lee

"Americans always try to do the right thing after they’ve tried everything else", Winston Churchill

"America. It is the only place where miracles not only happen, but where they happen all the time," Thomas Wolfe.

"All we use or know – this our fathers bought for us long ago." Rudyard Kipling

"Europe was created by history. America was created by philosophy." Margaret Thatcher.

“Liberty has never come from the government. Liberty has always come from the subjects of it. The history of liberty is a history of resistance.” Woodrow Willson

Images for American Independence Day 2025