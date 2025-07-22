/American Airlines cancel hundreds of flights due to THESE reasons - Check details inside

American Airlines has cancelled hundreds of flights as it has been falling behind its main competitors, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, for several reasons, according to sources. One of the major reasons for the decline can be how it handled its business travel. The airlines tried to cut the cost of ticket by encouraging customers to book directly on its website instead through different travel platforms but this move totally backfired as many business travelers prefer to book through corporate platforms. Moreover, people also started booking other airlines after this step from the American Airlines.

The other reasons for the decline of the airlines can be their luxury travel. The American has not kept up with the improvements in their travel, while his rival airlines, United and Delta have spent more money in upgrading their services like providing premium cabins, lounges and overall services and doing this gave them an edge in attracting higher-paying customers.

The American's focuses mostly on the Sun Belt region and is less efficient overall. This reason further make it harder for the airline to manage during tough times like high inflation and economic instability.

According to the data from aviation analytics company Cirium, The American Airlines is set to make some changes starting in the beginning of the August. To cope up with the current challenges, the airline will be cutting back on hundreds of flights each month.

In May, American Airline has made several updates to its flight schedule at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Some of the major changes in the flight schedules are:

Chicago to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) : Weekly flights reduced from 98 to 85

: Weekly flights reduced from 98 to 85 Chicago to Wilmington (ILM) : All 7 weekly flights removed

: All 7 weekly flights removed Chicago to El Paso (ELP) : All 7 weekly flights removed

: All 7 weekly flights removed Chicago to New York LaGuardia (LGA) : 6 weekly flights dropped

: 6 weekly flights dropped Chicago to Kansas City (MCI) : 5 weekly flights removed

: 5 weekly flights removed Chicago to Pittsburgh (PIT): 3 weekly flights removed

