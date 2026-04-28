/America’s political violence surge hits 30-year high, data shows

A gunman stormed a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, triggering a swift evacuation of top officials, including US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, and several cabinet members. Secret Service agents quickly secured the scene and escorted those present to safety. The suspect, reportedly a 31-year-old graduate of California Institute of Technology, has intensified concerns about escalating political violence in the United States.

Recent incidents highlight a growing trend. In January, an individual vandalised Vice President Vance’s home, while in March, the Justice Department charged two men accused of planning an attack near the residence of Zohran Mamdani. According to data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, domestic attacks and plots targeting the US government have reached their highest levels since at least 1994. Notably, for the first time in two decades, more incidents are attributed to extremists on the political left than the right.

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Of the 20 attacks and plots recorded in 2025, 10 were linked to far-left extremism, while eight were associated with far-right actors. Many of the left-leaning incidents were directed at immigration officers or facilities, often tied to opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies. One case involved an attempted attack on a Republican Party office in Michigan. Meanwhile, violence linked to far-right extremism has also risen. A Democratic state lawmaker and her husband were killed in Minnesota last year, and a separate attack targeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resulted in the death of a police officer after a suspect opened fire with hundreds of rounds.

In total, three people were killed in attacks categorized as far-right last year, compared to one death linked to far-left violence. However, experts warn that categorizing extremist incidents is complex, as motivations often overlap or stem from unrelated global events. Authorities reported that the suspect in Saturday’s incident was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. This aligns with broader trends showing increased use of firearms in political violence.