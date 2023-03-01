'America can't be world's ATM': Nikki Haley attacks Pakistan, China yet again

US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Tuesday (February 28) promised a big shake-up of America's foreign policy if she gets elected to power next year. "America can't be the world's ATM," underlined the 51-year-old Indian-American leader, reiterating her stance on foreign affairs.

"A weak America pays the bad guys: Hundreds of millions to Pakistan, Iraq, and Zimbabwe last year alone. A strong America won’t be the world’s ATM (sic)," tweeted the Republican, who announced her presidential bid last month.

Apart from Pakistan, she also slammed China in an interview with the Fox news channel. "We can't buy friends. China would notice that we have been paying attention. Why are we paying them money for the environment? It's just ludicrous," she said in a clip she shared from the interview.

"We should not be giving them 1 cent. The idea that we give it to Iraq and they use it for uranium proxies that send death to America... the idea that we give it to Zimbabwe and they are the most anti-American African country out there. We're giving it to Cuba, and we label them as state-sponsored terror. Why are we doing that?"

In an Op-ed for New York Post, Haley, who has served as the US ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, made similar remarks last week when she said she "will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us". "A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," her article reads.

Haley is the first Indian-American woman from the Republican Party to run for the US presidential elections. Attacking the Biden administration, she pointed out in the Op-ed. "The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, though it is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations and its government is deeply in hock to China. Team Biden restored half a billion dollars to a corrupt United Nations agency that is supposed to help the Palestinian people but, in fact, covers for deeply anti-Semitic propaganda against our ally Israel."

