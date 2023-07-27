Amazon workers from two fulfilment centers in UK to stage strikes over pay dispute

On Thursday (July 27th), Britain's GMB trade union announced that over a thousand workers at two Amazon fulfilment centres in England are set to engage in strike action in early August as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

The industrial action is expected to have wider ramifications, signalling a prolonged battle for workers' rights within the e-commerce giant, Amazon.

"Only just beginning"

Rachel Fagan, the Senior Organiser at GMB, stated in a press release, "This industrial action will spread further: it’s clear the fight for workers’ rights at Amazon is only just beginning."

As per a Reuters report quoting the union's schedule, employees at the Rugeley facility will walk out on August 3rd and 4th, while those at the Coventry centre will take action on August 4th and 5th.

Amazon responds to looming strikes

The strikes are aimed at drawing attention to the concerns over wages and benefits at the company. However, in response to the looming strikes, Amazon defended its stance on employee compensation.

An Amazon spokesperson highlighted the recent pay increases, stating, "In less than a year, our minimum pay has risen by 10 per cent and by more than 37 per cent since 2018."

The company, as per Reuters, asserted that it regularly reviews its pay structure to ensure competitive wages and attractive benefits for its workforce.

Previous strikes

The forthcoming strike is not an isolated incident. In June, the GMB trade union reported that Amazon workers in Coventry, who had already conducted several walkouts since January, voted in favour of extending industrial action for an additional six months.

The dispute in England adds to the ongoing debates surrounding workers' rights and corporate responsibility. Also in August, nearly a thousand airport workers at Gatwick Airport in England are set to strike over pay issues.

Around 950 airport workers working at four firms — ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services — which provide services like baggage handling, ground handling and check-in work, to multiple airlines including the British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair, Tui, Westjet and Wizz will be on strike starting tomorrow (Friday, July 28th). The first strike will last till Tuesday, August 1st. Following this, they will once again strike from Friday, August 4th to Tuesday, August 8th.

