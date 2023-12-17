Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos commits $42 million to Danny Hillis' visionary 10,000-year clock

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the world's wealthiest retailer, is investing a staggering $42 million in the construction of a clock within a mountain in West Texas. The 10,000-Year Clock is a long-term project conceived by American inventor and computer scientist Danny Hillis. Hillis, who co-founded the Long Now Foundation in 1996, introduced the idea of building a clock that would run for 10,000 years as a symbol of long-term thinking and an encouragement for humanity to consider the future in a more expansive way.

The concept behind the 10,000-Year Clock is to create a durable and monumental timekeeping device that can withstand the test of millennia. The project is driven by the belief that society often focuses too much on short-term goals and immediate concerns, neglecting the consequences of our actions on a much larger timescale.

By building a clock that ticks once per year, chimes once per century, and has a cuckoo that emerges every millennium, the 10,000 Year Clock will be a reminder of the vast stretches of time and the responsibilities we have to future generations.

The 10,000-Year clock, standing at an impressive 500 feet, will span the entire height of the mountain and operates as a mechanical marvel harnessing the Earth's thermal cycles for power.

The clock's components include a solar synchroniser, a pendulum, a chime generator, and an intricate series of gears and dials. Synchronized with the sun at noon, it will meticulously track the passage of years, centuries, and millennia. With over 3.5 million unique bell chime sequences, the clock ensures that no two days will ever sound alike.

Anniversary chambers

Five room-sized anniversary chambers, sealed spaces for time-related artifacts and messages, mark significant milestones, from the first to the 10,000th year.

However, the ambitious project is not without challenges. Constructing a clock designed to endure for millennia demands meticulous engineering and craftsmanship. The device must withstand environmental elements like temperature changes, humidity, and dust.

The work on the clock is ongoing. Situated in the remote Sierra Diablo range of West Texas, approximately 150 miles from the nearest airport, visiting requires a day's hike starting at dawn, akin to a pilgrimage. Although free to visit, the clock's limited accessibility aims to preserve its integrity and mystique.

Despite its visionary purpose, the 10,000-Year Clock faces criticism. Some argue that the considerable resources allocated to this project could be better used to address urgent contemporary issues.