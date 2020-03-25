Amazon partners with research group backed by Bill Gates to deliver COVID-19 testing kits

Amazon Inc and a research programme run by Bill Gates are joining hands to pick up and deliver coronavirus testing kids in the largest city in the US state of Washington - Seattle.

A group of medical, public health, and research organisations constitute the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network. They’re collectively trying to understand how the infection is spreading virally in the region by taking nasal swabs from people across King County and Seattle.

One of the worst coronavirus-hit places in the US includes King County in the state of Washington.

The CDC or the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 33,453 positive cases of coronavirus in the country on Monday. Earlier, there were 18,185 cases of coronavirus in the country.

The death toll has also increased from 199 to 400.

The infrastructure and logistical support will be provided to employees by Amazon Care, which is responsible for medical care, Reuters reported.

Such shipments require special handling, which is being taken care of by United Parcel Service and FedEx. Such parcels require temperature control. However, Reuters reported that there is no clarity of a partnership with either of the logistical conglomerates.

According to media reports, this move shall remain limited to Amazon Care and will not extend to the wider delivery network.

