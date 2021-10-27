Amazon cloud contract: UK opposition demands explanation from Priti Patel

After reports claimed the UK had struck a deal with Amazon’s cloud computing platform, AWS, home secretary Priti Patel is reportedly under pressure to reveal if there is a national security risk involved in striking the deal with the US company.

The AWS will reportedly host classified British information which will be held in the country. The deal has reportedly been signed between Amazon and the British government.

The deal is aimed at using artificial intelligence and data analytics for spying. British government's communications headquarters (GCHQ) responsible for intelligence and cyber security was reportedly the prime mover behind the deal. The system is set to be used by the country's premier spy agencies MI5 and MI6.

The data will reportedly also be used by the defence ministry which has raised eyebrows in the British parliament.

GCHQ had earlier informed that ransomware attacks was on the rise in the country. The British opposition Labour party has demanded a statement from Patel over the issue.

The British government however hasn't issued a formal statement on the Amazon cloud deal so far due to security reasons. GCHQ has also not issued any statement even as it has reportedly been using translation technology.

Labour leader Conor McGinn has reportedly sent a letter to the UK government demanding an explanation on the implications of the deal and the connected risks involved in national security.

