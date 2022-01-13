'Amazing discovery': Archaeologists discover 'rare' Roman figure during a dig

In what is being deemed as the UK’s biggest ever archaeological dig along the 150-mile HS2 rail route, archaeologists have discovered an "extremely rare" wooden figure made during the Roman period. The discovery is made in a ditch in a field in Twyford, Buckinghamshire.

Archaeologists have said that its preservation was “incredible,” considering the age. Also, the lack of oxygen helped in preventing it from rotting over many centuries.

Image Credits: Twitter

It has been carved from a single piece of wood. The figure can be seen wearing a tunic till the knees.

Jim Williams, a senior science adviser for Historic England said, "This is a truly remarkable find which brings us face to face with our past. The quality of the carving is exquisite and the figure is all the more exciting because organic objects from this period rarely survive."

According to a report by BBC, archaeologist Iain Williamson said that it was an "amazing discovery". He described it as "extremely rare" and said that "the preservation of details carved into the wood, such as the hair and tunic, really start to bring the individual depicted to life."

(With inputs from agencies)