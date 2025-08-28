/All UNSC members, EXCEPT US, think Gaza famine is 'man-made crisis'

The UN Security Council issued a joint statement on Wednesday (August 27) in which all the members of the council, except the US, stood by the IPC and its work. IPC, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system, is a famine monitoring mechanism supported by non-profits and UN agencies. This came while Israel called the system to retract its findings on the strip.

The statement said the famine in Gaza was a “manmade crisis” and warned that the use of starvation as a weapon of war is banned under international humanitarian law. Meanwhile, Save the Children's chief, Inger Ashing, accused world powers of complicity through inaction.

“The Gaza famine is here. An engineered famine. A man-made famine,” she said. “Children in Gaza are systematically being starved to death. This is starvation as a method of war in its starkest terms," she added.

