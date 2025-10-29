/Aliens spying on Earth's dangerous nuclear sites for last 85 years? Alarming study claims...

Speculations and conspiracy theories of aliens surveilling the Earth have always been around. But a breakthrough study has provided verified evidence suggesting that something or someone has been keeping an eye on our nuclear sites from space, way before the first human satellites made it into orbit. According to the research, thousands of objects sent by a non-human intelligence may have been spying on the nuclear tests in the world since the 1940s.

Dr Beatriz Villarroel from the Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics in Sweden drew a clear connection between nuclear tests between 1949 and 1957, with an increased number of sightings of mysterious bright spots called ‘transients’ in the sky. These transients are not believed to be a natural occurrence, but rather showed signs of being highly reflective, like a mirror, and even spinning like a flying saucer, Villarroel said.

The findings of the study, which have been peer reviewed by other scientists, mark a major milestone, as most papers that talk about the existence of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) have been rejected by the scientific community.

The researchers concluded that the mysterious transients were 45 per cent more likely to be seen flying above just before or right after a nuclear test. In addition, the total number of transients spotted also increased by 8.5 per cent on days when a nuclear test was taking place.

The scientists discovered over 100,000 transients during their observations, with about 35,000 just in the northern hemisphere. The study found that nearly 60 of these objects were present in the orbit on days of nuclear testing, with witnesses reporting seeing UFOs, and 40 transients on days when only one of these two events took place.

“These are objects before Sputnik One when humans had nothing up there, and these things, no matter what they are, they need to be really flat, reflective like a mirror, and I personally don’t know anything natural that looks like that,” Villarroel said.

The study, which was published in Scientific Reports by Villarroel and Dr Stephen Bruehl, examined mysterious star-like objects spotted in old photographs from the Palomar Observatory Sky Survey in California during the early nuclear testing of the US, UK, and Soviet Union. Researchers focused on 124 nuclear tests which happened above-ground by the three nations, unlike the modern-day underground tests that are carried out now.

The researchers observed unknown objects, which were caught in the photographs, that briefly appeared and vanished. It was ruled out that they were human-made craft since humans had not started launching any kind of satellites or devices into space at that time.

Ruling out streaks or clouds created by the explosions, Villarroel told NewsNation, “Nature can always surprise us with something we could never have imagined. So, I cannot exclude that there might be some other explanation that is just outside my imagination.” She added, “But from what I see, I cannot find any other consistent explanation than that we are looking at something artificial.”

Villarroel could not determine whether these objects were still there, but noted that they were truly constructed by a non-human intelligence, adding that they may still be around.