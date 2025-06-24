/Israel-Iran War: 10 key developments since Trump announces 'ceasefire'

Israel-Iran War: After joining Israel in the airstrikes against Iran, US President Donald Trump claimed a "complete ceasefire" has been made after a "12-day war." He announced the ceasefire on his social media platform Truth Social. But within minutes of his claim, Iran rejected that there was any such deal. The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to X and said there was no such deal as of now. Since Trump's announcement, a lot has happened. Here's a quick summary of all the latest and key developments since then in 10 points.

1. On Monday (June 23), US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran amid the escalated war between the two nations. He said that the 12-day war could have "destroyed" the Middle East, but was now ending.

“There will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote on his social media Truth Social.

"God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” he added.

2. Iran swiftly rejected Trump's claim saying there was no ceasefire as of now. “As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around," Araghchi said.

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards," The Iranian Foreign Minister added.

3. In a second post on the social media platform X, Araghchi said that Iran's military action had stopped as of 4 am (local time).

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am," he wrote.

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," Araghchi wrote.

4. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei shared a message on X after Trump's announcement saying Iran is not a nation that surrenders.

“Those who know the Iranian people and their history know that the Iranian nation isn’t a nation that surrenders," Khamenei wrote.

5. Just hours after the ceasefire claims, Iran launched an airstrike targeting the US military airbase in Qatar. Iranian missile struck the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base. Iran said the strike was in response to the American strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

6. After Iran's strike on the US airbase in Qatar, Trump said most of the missiles were intercepted and no American was hurt. The American president also suggested Iran to forward towards peace amid the ongoing war.

Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done," he said.

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," he added in his X post.

7. Furthermore, Trump thanked Qatar's Emir for not escalating the tensions after the Iranian attack. He also confirmed that no Qatar citizen was hurt in the Iranian missile strike.

“I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded," Trump said.

8. In another post on Truth Social, Trump slammed the former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, for allegedly mentioning nuke warheads being sent to Iran.

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote.

9. Iran also launched a third wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel, a day after Israel reportedly hit the Evin Prison in Iran.