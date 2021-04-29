Alexei Navalny's political network disbands ahead of 'extremism' ruling

Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny's key aide said on Thursday that his organisation was disbanding its national network ahead of possible court ruling that may declare it an extremist organisation.

The announcement came as Navalny made his first video appearance in court since ending a hunger strike last week, appearing gaunt in a prison uniform and with a buzz haircut.

The hearing is a part of an appeal by Navalny against defamation sentence imposed in February. During the hearing, Navalny said he had lost more weight but had started eating again.

"I was taken to a bathhouse yesterday... there was a mirror there, I looked at myself -- I am just a horrible skeleton," Navalny told the court, according to an audio recording released by the independent Dozhd television channel.

Another court was holding a hearing Thursday into a request from prosecutors that Navalny's regional network and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) be recognised as extremist, equating the organisations with the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.

If the request is met, their activities would be banned, putting members and supporters at risk of lengthy jail time.

The head of the regional networks said Thursday it had already been decided to shutter the network.

"We are officially disbanding Navalny's network," Leonid Volkov said in a video posted on social media.

He said some of the offices would continue their activities as independent organisations.

Earlier this week, prosecutors ordered the network to suspend its activities ahead of the ruling and a court imposed sweeping bans on FBK.

FBK was launched in 2011 and routinely releases investigations into alleged corruption by officials at all levels of government, often accompanied by YouTube videos.

