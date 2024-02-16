Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's death 'proof of Putin's brutality,' says US President Joe Biden
Blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death, he said that it was proof of his "brutality". Photograph:(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden on Friday (Feb 16th) said he was "not surprised" by the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
"He bravely stood up to the corruption, the violence and all the bad things the (Vladimir) Putin government was doing," he said, addressing the press at the White House.
