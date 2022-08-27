Alcohol intoxication causes 'cellular changes', says study

According to a research, a single alcohol shot permanently alters the "morphology of neurons" and causes "cellular changes".

Researchers in Germany concluded that even a single alcohol "consumption event" can lay the foundation for alcohol addiction. The research found "alcohol intoxication at early ages is a risk factor for the development of addictive behaviour".

The researchers studied brain scans of mice to show "lasting changes" after drinks were taken as data revealed a single exposure induced "plastic changes". The researchers said they found "acute and lasting molecular, cellular, and behavioural changes following a single intoxication in mice".

The scientists also tested fruit flies and found similar changes. "Mice and fruit flies showed increased alcohol consumption and alcohol relapse later in life," the researchers said. The researchers concluded that the first "alcohol intoxication at an early age is a critical risk factor for later alcohol intoxication" and it plays a key role in "alcohol addiction".

The researchers said identifying alcohol-dependent related changes is an important first step in understanding how drinking can turn into "chronic alcohol abuse".

