Alaska Airlines emergency: iPhone survives 16,000-ft fall after plane's door blows out mid-air
An iPhone miraculously survived a 16,000-foot fall during an Alaska Airlines emergency in which the airplane's door blew open mid-air.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX faced a mid-air emergency on January 6, minutes after take-off from Portland International Airport. The incident led to an emergency landing in Oregon, raising concerns about the safety of the aircraft.
US aviation authorities investigating the emergency discovered that one of the airplane's doors blew open mid-air. The investigation is now focused on the door plug of an airplane panel that could provide crucial insights into the cause of the incident.
During the emergency, a passerby, Seanathan Bates, found an iPhone near Barnes Road. Surprisingly, the device was still in airplane mode, with in-flight activation turned on. The iPhone appeared undamaged, even after surviving a 16,000-foot fall. Bates shared his discovery on social media platform X, which soon went viral.
Found an iPhone on the side of the road... Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!— Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024
When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd
While the iPhone model remains officially unconfirmed, speculation suggests it could be either an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro. Users marveled at the device's resilience, surviving a significant fall unscathed.
Seanathan Bates's post gained massive traction on social media, accumulating 6.6 million views and 41,000 likes. Users expressed amazement, with some predicting that Apple might use this incident for marketing purposes, turning it into a unique advertisement.
Aircraft groundings and FAA inspection mandate
Following the Alaska Airlines incident, safety concerns prompted airlines and aviation authorities worldwide to ground certain versions of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated immediate inspections of these planes before they could resume flight operations, causing disruptions and cancellations.
Despite the alarming mid-air emergency and the grounding of some aircraft, Alaska Flight 1282 successfully returned to Portland with no major injuries reported. The investigation continues, focusing on both the aircraft's door blowout and the miraculous survival of an iPhone amidst the chaos.
