Alaska Airlines emergency: iPhone survives 16,000-ft fall after plane's door blows out mid-air

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX faced a mid-air emergency on January 6, minutes after take-off from Portland International Airport. The incident led to an emergency landing in Oregon, raising concerns about the safety of the aircraft.

US aviation authorities investigating the emergency discovered that one of the airplane's doors blew open mid-air. The investigation is now focused on the door plug of an airplane panel that could provide crucial insights into the cause of the incident.

During the emergency, a passerby, Seanathan Bates, found an iPhone near Barnes Road. Surprisingly, the device was still in airplane mode, with in-flight activation turned on. The iPhone appeared undamaged, even after surviving a 16,000-foot fall. Bates shared his discovery on social media platform X, which soon went viral.

Found an iPhone on the side of the road... Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!



When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024 ×

While the iPhone model remains officially unconfirmed, speculation suggests it could be either an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro. Users marveled at the device's resilience, surviving a significant fall unscathed.