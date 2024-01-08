Alaska Airlines mid-air blowout: Plane's door lost in dramatic accident found
The missing door of Alaska Airlines, which was detached from the plane mid-air on Friday (Jan 5), has finally been found, said the investigators on Monday (Jan 8). The authorities were looking for the door plugin Portland, which is the city from where the Boeing 737 Max 9 had departed after the mid-air scare.
A teacher, who has been named as Bob, found the missing door in his yard, said the chair of the organisation which led the investigation Monday (Jan 8). Nearly, 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes have been grounded as safety checks continue.
