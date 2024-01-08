LIVE TV
Alaska Airlines mid-air blowout: Plane's door lost in dramatic accident found

Jan 08, 2024
The image of the Alaska Airlines' flight with door ripped off. Photograph:(Others)

A teacher, named Bob, discovered the missing door in his yard, according to the organisation which headed the investigation into the incident

The missing door of Alaska Airlines, which was detached from the plane mid-air on Friday (Jan 5), has finally been found, said the investigators on Monday (Jan 8). The authorities were looking for the door plugin Portland, which is the city from where the Boeing 737 Max 9 had departed after the mid-air scare. 

A teacher, who has been named as Bob, found the missing door in his yard, said the chair of the organisation which led the investigation Monday (Jan 8). Nearly, 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes have been grounded as safety checks continue.

More details to follow soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

Prisha

Prisha is a digital journalist at WION and she majorly covers international politics. She loves to dive into features and explore different cultures and histories of various places. She believes in journalism with a cause and books are her solace. 

