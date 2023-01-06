Al-Shabaab kill six in raid on Somalia village they recently lost

Militants from the Al-Shabaab killed at least six people during a raid early Friday (January 6) in Hilowle Gaab, a village in central Somalia they were pushed out of recently. Somalia's army and allied militiamen had captured Hilowle Gaab from the Al-Shabaab last week, a report by news agency Reuters on Friday said.

The militants attacked the village during morning prayers at 5 am (0200 GMT) with car bombs, Hussein Aden, a spokesperson for the local clan militia told Reuters. Aden said a gunfight ensued during which the militants were repelled, adding the six casualties included soldiers and militiamen.

Meanwhile, a resident of Hilowle Gaab told the news agency on Friday that he was awoken by three deafening blasts on the edge of the village which was followed by a heavy exchange of gunfire. "Fighting has died down. I do not know how many died," Mohamed Hussein, the resident said.

Earlier, the Al-Shabaab said in a statement that it had recaptured Hilowle Gaab and seized military vehicles and weapons. However, this claim was disputed by residents and a local politician.

This attack in central Somalia comes just two days after at least 35 people were killed and 40 others were wounded in twin car bombings in the Mahas district in the Hiran region on Wednesday.

The Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for these blasts. As per witnesses, the blasts in Mahas occurred near a restaurant which is not far from a district administration building.

Somalia has seen many terror attacks in the past and the Al Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against the government for more than 15 years, in an attempt to enforce its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

(With inputs from agencies)

