/Air-raids, martial law, blame-game: Thailand-Cambodia fighting continues despite Trump's ceasefire claims

Thailand’s military has launched a new offensive against Cambodia to “reclaim sovereign territory” despite US President Donald Trump's ceasefire claims. On Sunday, the Thai military reported “tense” clashes at key disputed temple sites, including Prasat Ta Krabey and Prasat Ta Muen Thorn while Cambodia accused Thailand of attacking three villages in Banteay Meanchey province and carrying out air raids. While The Royal Thai Army said that it “never mentioned” a ceasefire and that “there is no plan” to stop fighting, Cambodia claimed that Thailand was spreading fake news. Meanwhile, Thailand also imposed martial law in several districts of the easternmost province of Trat.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Trump said that the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia are ready for peace and agreed to halt fighting. Trump announced the truce on his social media platform Truth Social, after speaking with both leaders over the phone. "I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War. They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Trump also called the triggering point of the fresh clashes an “accident.”

The fresh clashes were triggered after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine, allegedly placed near disputed border area by Cambodia, in November. Cambodia denied the claims, but the Thai soldier died later prompting Thailand to launch an air strike.