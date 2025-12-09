/Cambodia-Thailand fighting escalates: Thousands flee, death toll increases, military ops continue - What will be fate of Trump's ceasefire?

LOGIN
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 13:23 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 13:24 IST

Fresh Cambodia-Thailand border clashes have killed seven, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations. Triggered by a landmine injury, the fighting threatens the fragile Trump-brokered 2025 peace deal, as airstrikes and retaliation escalate regional tensions.

Cambodia-Thailand border clashes
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Cambodia-Thailand border clashes

Fresh clashes erupted along the Cambodia-Thailand border, with both sides blaming each other for violating the ceasefire. The death toll in the recent clashes has risen to seven and toll for Thai troops has gone up to three. The escalation in tensions leaves in jeopardy Trump-brokered peace deal.

What triggered the fresh clashes?
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What triggered the fresh clashes?

The fresh clashes were triggered after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine in November. Thailand accused Cambodia of laying mines in the disputed areas, while Cambodia denied. Thailand on Dec 8 launched an air strikes against Cambodia after the death of a Thai soldier. Cambodia then said that it retaliated against Thailand will full force

What happened earlier?
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What happened earlier?

Both countries were embroiled in intense clashes earlier in July for approximately a week. It left 43 people dead and forced around 300,000 to flee.

What will happen to Trump-brokered peace deal?
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What will happen to Trump-brokered peace deal?

A ceasefire was formalised in October 2025 after US President Donald Trump intervened. Trump reportedly applied trade and tariff pressure and threatened that negotiations will be halted if they do not stop fighting. A peace deal was signed at the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.

What's happening now?
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What's happening now?

International leaders have called for restraint as both countries clashed. The ceasefire and peace deal proved fragile as none of the provisions of the October ceasefire agreement were fully implemented. With both sides still fighting, the Trump brokered ceasefire is in jeopardy even as he has taken credit for solving this war

