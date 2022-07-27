Air pollution may increase possibility of Dementia, says report

Air pollution is certainly not a good thing. Now, a finding by a UK government committee says that air pollution may raise the risk of Dementia, said The Guardian. The Committee on the Medical Effects of Air Pollutants advises British government on matters related to air pollution.

The 291-page report says that air pollution may raise the risk of 'cognitive decline' and of 'developing dementia' in older people.

As per experts, this may be due to air pollutants entering in body's circulatory system. This in turn may affect blood flow to the brain.

The authors said: "The epidemiological evidence reviewed fairly consistently reports associations between chronic exposure to air pollution and reduced global cognition and impairment in visuospatial abilities as well as cognitive decline and increased risk of dementia.

"Results are heterogeneous as regards to other cognitive domains such as executive function, attention, memory, language and mild cognitive impairment. The identified neuroimaging studies consistently report associations between exposure to air pollution and white matter atrophy."

As to the exact pollutant having such effect in humans, the reports says that various studies have various opinions.

According to numbers available with UK's National Health Service (NHS), about 850,000 people in the UK suffer with dementia.

(With inputs from agencies)



