AI risks need to be addressed, says Biden in joint news conference with Sunak

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (Jume 8) that security risks posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be addressed. He was speaking at joint press conference with British PM Rishi Sunak.

"I don't think ever in the history of human endeavor has there been as fundamental potential technological change as is presented by artificial intelligence. It is staggering," said Biden.

PM Sunak said that that the US and th UK have agreed to work together on AI safety.

"Today, the President and I agreed to work together on AI safety," said Sunak.

Thursday's discussion between the two leaders had a focus on ensuring safety over AI and other technologies that are emerging, said Sunak. He said that Britain would host first AI summit this year. The summit will see how the risks posed by AI can be tackled through global action.

"The UK looks forward to hosting the first global summit on AI safety later this year, so that we can seize the extraordinary possibilities of this new technological age, and do so with confidence," said Sunak.

The last meeting between Biden and Sunak took place in Hiroshima, Japan last month at the Group of Seven (G7) summit. The two leaders also met in Belfast in April and before that in San Diego in March. Supporting Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' During the joint press conference. Biden expressed confidence that the US will support Ukraine in its war with Russia for 'as long as it takes'. There has been some hesitation among US lawmakers of Republican Party about helping Ukraine in an indefinite manner.

"The fact of the matter is that I believe we'll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes," said Biden.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained territorial gains in first few months of the conflict, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counterattacks. Western countries, led by the US have poured in millions and millions of dollars for humanitarian as well as military help for Ukraine. This, among other factors, has been credited for Ukraine's success in defending its teritory so far. Sunak condemns France knife attack At the press conference, PM Sunak condemned a knife attack in French Alps in a park that wounded four preschool children including one from the UK.

"All our thoughts are with those affected by this unfathomable attack, including a British child," Sunak said at the start of the news conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

