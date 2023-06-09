US, UK adopt 'Atlantic Declaration' to tackle emerging global threats

The United States and the United Kingdom on Thursday (June 8) struck a fresh strategic pact underlining the "special relationship" to tackle China, Russia and economic instability. US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak adopted an "Atlantic Declaration" which is aimed at boosting industry ties on defence and renewable energy. The countries have come together in the face of growing competition from China.

Both leader met in a White House summit and discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Artificial Intelligence (AI) which has seen rapid development in recent months.

But Sunak came away empty-handed on Britain's ambitions for a post-Brexit free-trade agreement with Washington, settling instead to tack along with Biden's plan to craft a new green economy through vast industrial subsidies.

"We face new challenges to international stability -- from authoritarian states such as Russia and the People's Republic of China; disruptive technologies; non-state actors; and transnational challenges like climate change," the declaration read.

Biden said that the "special" transatlantic partnership was "In real good shape," giving a thumbs-up as he welcomed Sunak.

Leaders of both nations agreed that the world economy was going through biggest challenges since the Industrial Revolution. This is in part driven by AI, which is bringing doomsday warnings about sentient machines wiping out humanity unless there is a co-ordinated response from governments. World's first AI summit Sunak said that Biden supported his plan to bring together "likeminded" countries for the world's first AI summit in Britain this year. British PM also wants his country to host a future AI regulator.

Yet there are headwinds for Sunak's ambitions, with the United States and European Union already engaged in their own dialogue on an AI code of conduct as industry figures plead for regulation.

"One thing I'm confident won't change is the strength of our partnership, our friendship, and we will put our values front and center, as we've always done, to deliver for the British and American people," he told Biden.

Sunak opined that the Atlantic Declaration will help tackle extreme instability in the energy markets caused by Russian actions. However, both US and the UK are reluctant to blame Moscow for destruction of a Ukraine dam this week.

But Sunak's first White House summit was equally about re-forging personal relationships after Britain went through three prime ministers last year, and after Biden made clear his displeasure about its handling of Northern Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies)

