AI-powered robot to provide step-by-step ritual guidance in Mecca's Grand Mosque

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced a unique "guidance robot" designed to provide assistance to pilgrims and Umrah performers within the premises of the Grand Mosque, Gulf News reported.

AI robots have emerged as remarkable tools for human assistance, seamlessly offering support in both professional and personal domains. Now, this advanced robot is designed to handle various tasks related to rituals and other guidance. It also aids in facilitating fatwa operations by offering instructions.

The robot is capable of providing simultaneous translations and communicating with experts who remotely assist in addressing queries.

Multilingual support

The robot offers its services in 11 languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse range of visitors. These languages include Arabic, English, French, Russian, and Chinese.

The robot is equipped with a 21-inch touch screen that provides a range of services by enhancing the experience of visitors to the Grand Mosque.

Innovative design and mobility

With mobility as a key consideration, the robot boasts a design that emphasises movement within the Grand Mosque. It also incorporates four wheels along with a smart parking system to enable quick and convenient navigation.

Moreover, the robot is equipped with front and bottom cameras featuring high-resolution capabilities, allowing it to capture details of surroundings.

Immersive audio and connectivity

To ensure seamless communication, the robot features enhanced audio components such as clear sound speakers and a high-quality microphone. Operating on a high-speed 5 GHz Wi-Fi network, the robot also enables swift and efficient data transmission.

AI robots have made significant advancements in various industries, transforming the way tasks are accomplished. With the integration of artificial intelligence, these robots are a perfect blend of tradition with technological advancements.

