AI makes Hitler deliver 1939 anti-semitic speech in English, video goes viral

In a new display of unique abilities, artificial intelligence has now been used to translate Adolf Hitler's 1939 Reichstag speech into English. These videos of AI-translated speech have now gone viral on social media network X and have been watched by tens of millions of people.

In the videos, the dictator is seen calling for the 'annihilation of the Jewish race' in AI-generated English. It appears that Hitler is giving the speech in English in his own voice.

The video has gone viral on the social media platform thanks to the free speech absolutism of Musk.

Nazi Party's leader Adolf Hitler aimed at eliminating Jews and others - who were seen as Nazi Germany's enemies - across Europe.

Hitler's anti-semitism gave birth to Holocaust in which six million Jews were killed by the Nazi regime.

Viral video gets unexpected responses from social media user

Several accounts, operated by humans or bots, shared links to the 2017 neo-Nazi film Europa: The Last Battle while responding to Hitler's video.

The AI software, which was used for generating Hitler videos, was created by voice-cloning startup ElevenLabs, as reported by Wired.

Recently, ElevenLabs faced scrutiny when its tech was put into use for creating robocalls which impersonated United States President Joe Biden.

Watch: Germany likely in recession amid weak demand: Bundesbank The video received various comments, as some appeared to appreciate Hitler's speech.

"Did the psychopathic Globalists falsely demonise Hitler like they're trying to demonize Putin?'. It seems so," said the user.

"I'm beginning to think we may have lost WWII," said another user, who had a verified X account.

"It sounds like these people cared about their country above all else,' another comment read.