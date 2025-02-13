Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly integrated into various aspects of our lives in the past few years. A testimony this is that many youngsters in China are taking the help of AI for their mental health. Youth in the country are now having "therapy sessions" with the latest Chinese AI platform DeepSeek, without the doubt of being judged.

Advertisment

Ever since the emergence of DeepSeek in January, a 28-year-old Chinese woman is using the platform to get her mental state on track after an exhausting day filled with sorrow and dilemmas, the BBC said in a report. The woman, who recently lost her grandmother, went to the chatbot to feel better about her life and the response she received brought her to tears.

"DeepSeek has been such an amazing counsellor. It has helped me look at things from different perspectives and does a better job than the paid counselling services I have tried," she told BBC.

Also read: US lawmakers push to ban DeepSeek; Americans could face 20 years in prison or $1 mn fine for downloading app

Advertisment

AI has debuted in general people's lives quite swiftly, as from writing reports and Excel formulas to planning trips, workouts and learning new skills, it can do all for you.

But in China, youngsters are using it as a metal health tool, something not generally expected from AI.

As per experts, the sluggish economy, high unemployment, and Covid lockdowns have played an immense role in the uncertainly for young Chinese regarding their future.

Advertisment

Also read: From South Korea to India, eight countries that banned use of Chinese AI DeepSeek over security concerns

When the woman used DeepSeek for the first time, she asked the AI to write a tribute to her late grandmother.

In further conversation, she said, "You write so well, it makes me feel lost. I feel I'm in an existential crisis."

The chatbot gave a poetic response saying, "Remember that all these words that make you shiver merely echo those that have long existed in your soul."

Also read: Indian Finance Ministry bans employees from using ChatGPT, DeepSeek: Report

"I am but the occasional valley you've passed through, that allows you to hear the weight of your own voice," it added.

The woman told the BCC, "I don't know why I teared up reading this. Perhaps because it's been a long, long time since I received such comfort in real life.

"I have been so weighed down by distant dreams and the endlessness of work that I have long forgotten my own voice and soul. Thank you, AI."

What is DeepSeek?

Also read: US Congress bans employees from using DeepSeek over potential security risks

The Chinese-made model DeepSeek was founded in 2023 by Liang Wenfeng, the chief of AI-driven quant hedge fund High-Flyer.

The company has been developing AI models that are open source, which means the developer community at large can inspect and improve the software.

(With inputs from agencies)