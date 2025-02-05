As countries across the world continue to ban the usage of Chinese artificial intelligence DeepSeek, South Korea's industry ministry has become the latest government to restrict DeepSeek's access.

The ministry issued a temporary ban on employees' access to the AI service and urged ministries and agencies to exercise caution when using generative AI technologies like DeepSeek and ChatGPT.

The decision by South Korea is followed by several other nations, who have raised concerns over data security and the possibility of foreign influence through AI technologies.

Prior to this, state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power blocked access to DeepSeek and other generative AI services.

Australia

In the line of countries, banning the use of Chinese AI, Australia also banned the use of DeepSeek as its government took action against the app's services and banned its use in government systems and devices, citing national security risks.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke emphasised that the decision was based on concerns about the potential threats DeepSeek poses to Australia’s national security, rather than the company's Chinese origins.

India

Indian Finance Ministry on Wednesday, asked employees to stop the use of Artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official purposes citing sensitive government data, Reuters reported.

The ministry repeatedly said the use of such platforms breaches the confidentiality of government documents and data.

Taiwan

Taiwan also restricted government agencies and critical infrastructure providers from using DeepSeek, citing concerns over cross-border data transmission and the risk of information leaks.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs stressed that the AI tool threatens national information security due to its links to Chinese authorities.

Italy

Italy's privacy regulator blocked DeepSeek for protecting consumer data and launched an investigation into the company's data collection practices.

United States

The US Department of Defense also blocked the access to DeepSeek last month. The Chief Administrative Officer said that DeepSeek is currently under review and unauthorised for official House use.

It further highlighted the risks associated with the Chinese AI bot and cited examples where "threat actors are already exploiting" the chatbot to deliver malicious software and infect devices.

Moreover, Belgium, France, and Ireland also banned the usage of the Chinese AI DeepSeek.

(With inputs from agencies)