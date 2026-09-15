/AI deepfake crackdown: New York shuts 12 websites after 1,200 people targeted

New York authorities have seized 12 websites accused of using artificial intelligence to create and sell sexually explicit deepfakes of around 1,200 real people without their consent.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the action on Monday, calling it the largest known seizure of AI-generated celebrity deepfake websites to date. The victims were overwhelmingly women and mostly public-facing figures, including actors, politicians, athletes, musicians, activists and social media influencers. The case highlights a growing problem as increasingly powerful AI tools make realistic fake images and videos easier to create.

What were the websites doing?

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According to prosecutors, AI image and video tools were used to alter existing photos and videos of real people, making them appear to be taking part in sexual acts.

The resulting non-consensual intimate imagery was then published, distributed or sold through the websites. “1,200 individuals had their faces and bodies stolen and turned into illegal pornography,” Bragg said. Some of the websites had reportedly been operating for years, and videos hosted on them had received tens of thousands of views.

A survivor helped trigger the investigation

The crackdown began after a survivor came forward and reported the alleged crime, according to Bragg. That detail is significant because deepfake abuse is not limited to celebrities. Bragg warned that anyone can become a victim, including people targeted in domestic violence cases. Under New York law, sharing intimate sexual images without consent can be illegal even when the content is artificially created or digitally altered. The 12 domains were seized under a court order. The investigation into the websites and people creating or distributing the material remains ongoing.

What happens to the websites now?

The seized domains now display notices informing visitors that they have been taken over under a seizure warrant issued by a New York State Supreme Court judge. Prosecutors say they will also monitor whether the operations attempt to return using different domains.

Bragg had a direct warning for people involved in the business: his office will continue investigating those who profit from non-consensual AI-generated sexual content.