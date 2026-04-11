/Ahead of peace talks in Pakistan, here's what Trump wants from Iran

A crucial diplomatic effort to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran has entered a decisive phase, with US President Donald Trump outlining a stark and singular benchmark for success ahead of talks scheduled in Pakistan this weekend.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said that Iran's agreement not to pursue a nuclear weapon would define a successful outcome from negotiations. “No nuclear weapon number one,” he said, adding, “I think it’s already been a regime change, but we never had that as a criterion. No nuclear weapon, that’s 99 percent of it.”

The talks are set to take place in Islamabad, where US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation. Trump expressed confidence in his deputy, saying Vance “has got a big thing” ahead of him and wished him luck for the negotiations.

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Earlier, Vance had struck a cautiously optimistic tone, stating that he expected a positive outcome from the discussions. He emphasised that Washington would respond accordingly depending on Tehran’s approach, whether it engages in good faith or attempts to “play” the United States. He added that the delegation was operating under “clear guidance” from the president.

The diplomatic push comes amid heightened tensions and weeks of conflict between Washington and Tehran, with both sides now seeking a pathway to stabilisation.

Trump also addressed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies. He asserted that the waterway would be reopened regardless of Iran’s position.

“It will open up automatically,” Trump said. “We’re going to open up the Strait, with or without them.” The US president further claimed that Iran had been “militarily defeated”, suggesting that any negotiations would take place from a position of American strength. “We’ll find out what’s going on,” he added.