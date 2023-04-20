Age is only a number: 101 elderly skydivers break 2 world records, create formations. Watch

More than a hundred senior citizens broke two world records by taking part in a group skydiving event in California. The elderly skydivers, known as Skydivers Over Sixty, were successful in creating formations in the air, including a snowflake on their fourth attempt. Skydive Perris, a skydiving facility in Southern California, organised the event and shared images from the day on Instagram.

The team's first accomplishment was a 1-point 101-way on Saturday, April 15, 2023, breaking the old mark of a 75-way set in Chicago in 2018. The following day, the group tried to break the previous record for a 60-way set at Perris in 2017, by attempting a 2-point 95-way.

Skydive Perris expressed their gratitude for the participants in their Instagram post, stating, "Thank you everyone for helping make this dream a reality! You were all so amazing."

Extreme sports like skydiving necessitate courage and a willingness to take chances. However, as the Skydivers Over Sixty club has shown, it is not just for the young. This event shows that senior citizens are still capable of doing amazing things and breaking records.

Skydiving encourages physical activity and mental awareness, which might be beneficial for senior citizens' health. Additionally, it gives one a sense of achievement and an adrenaline rush that can improve their mood and self-esteem.

Everyone, regardless of age, can be motivated by the Skydivers Over Sixty event to exceed their expectations and succeed. Patricia Brown, a participant who is 72 years old, said: "You're never too old to do something that you want to do," as reported by Moneycontrol.

India's recent entry in the Guinness Book of World Records

Assam, a state in northeastern India, performed the traditional Bihu dance at a single venue a week ago, making history and earning its place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

At the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, more than 11,000 performers—including drummers and dancers—participated in the State Government's attempt to enter a world record into the Guinness Book of Records.

The artists during the event featured singers and those performing a variety of traditional instruments from the state, including the Dhol, Taal, Gogona, Toka, Pepa, and Xutuli.