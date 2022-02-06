After year-long absence, iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica’ returns to UN   

After a year-long absence, the iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica’ has again assumed its place of honour at the United Nations on Saturday.

It is considered the most powerful anti-war painting in history by numerous art critics. Its removal had angered several diplomats and staff at the UN.

On Saturday, the tapestry of the painting, which has been woven by Atelier J De la Baume-Durrbach, was re-hung outside the security council.

The yellow wall, where it used to be hung, had been empty since February 2021.

This morning, Picasso’s iconic Guernica tapestry was reinstalled outside the United Nations Security Council Chamber.

In 1955, the tapestry was commissioned by former US Vice president Nelson Rockefeller and offered to the UN on loan in 1984.

In a statement on Saturday, Nelson A Rockefeller, Jr, the son of the late vice president who owns the tapestry, said that it was being returned on loan to the UN and he intends to donate the work to the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the future.

"I am grateful that the tapestry will be able to continue to reach a broader segment of the world's population and magnify its ability to touch lives and educate," Rockefeller said.

