/After UAE, Saudi Arabia bars attack on Iran from its territory: What options does Trump have as allies step back

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Tuesday (Jan 27) that Saudi Arabia will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military action against Iran. Riyadh also conveyed that it backs dialogue to resolve disputes and improve regional security. Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that it will allow its airspace, territory or territorial waters to be used for any military action targeting Iran. According to reports, Qatar and Oman, along with Egypt and Turkey, have been engaged in "high-gear diplomacy" to prevent US strike on Tehran. They also warned of catastrophic consequences for global energy security and regional stability. Another report also stated that Kuwait refused to allow its bases or airspace to be used for offensive actions against Iran.

Trump on Iran

After the protest began in Iran, the US first supported the people of Iran, with Trump warning Tehran authorities of consequences in case of brutal crackdown. Washington then appeared to be supporting exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, but Trump did not endorse him saying he might not be able to garner ground support. The US then hinted at a strike on Tehran but stopped amid ‘dire consequences’ warning from Russia. Trump made a major U-turn and said that Iran will not be holding execution of protesters and so he won't be taking action against the regime. He also fanned regime change talks by saying “It's time to look for new leadership in Iran.”

This week, Trump deployed USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in West Asia. Speaking at a rally in Clive, Iowa on Jan 27, Trump broke into a dance as he said that another ‘armada’ is sailing towards Iran spoke about Iran. The US military also announced a new large-scale air exercise. Trump hinted that Iran wants to make a deal and said that he is hoping that they would make a deal soon.

Can Trump attack Iran and how are Russia, China reacting?

Trump has said he has all options on the table. He is relying on his pressure tactics as of now but has also strengthened US military positioning by moving USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying warships in the Indian Ocean. However, he faces ‘disastrous consequences’ warning from Russia, while China warned Washington against interference in internal affairs of Iran.

