After Twitter whistleblower revelations, Elon Musk launches another bid to terminate deal

Elon Musk has recently sent a new letter of deal termination, along with the most recent whistleblower complaint from the former social media head of the social media firm, in the latest effort to sever the $44 billion agreement with Twitter.

Musk and his legal team have also subpoenaed the whistleblower who is known as "Mudge", seeking information about the microblogging platform's methodology for measuring spam accounts.

Famous hacker Peiter Zatko, a.k.a Mudge, alleged in his complaint last week that Twitter falsely stated it had a strong security plan and that the company prioritised user growth over eliminating spam.

Watch | Musk lawyers seize on Twitter whistleblower revelations, forces social media giant to surrender info

Reuters reports that in a letter dated August 29, Musk and his legal team said that if the allegation were accurate, Twitter had violated some of the terms of the merger agreement.

According to a regulatory filing made by Musk on Tuesday, his legal team claimed that allegations regarding specific facts that Twitter was aware of before July 8 but which were not disclosed to them create additional and distinct grounds to terminate the agreement.

Also read | Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower for info on spam, security

However, Twitter has said in its regulatory filing that the new termination notice was illegal and void under the terms of the agreement.

For more than a month now, Tesla CEO has sought ways to terminate the deal with Twitter. In his attempts, he has subpoenaed Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, the social media company's employees and also external players like ad tech firms.

Musk says that the reason behind this is that he was misled by Twitter about the true number of bot or spam account on the platform.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.