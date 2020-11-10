After string of terror attacks, Europe proposes school for imams

Europe has seen a string of terror attacks in the last one month and it proposes to implement a radical idea to set up a school for imams which would be an institute to train Islamic preachers and faith leaders in Europe.

It's a three-fold plan - firstly, train imams at home and certify them, secondly, control foreign funding of religious institutes and shut or scrutinise the open borders. The proposal has come from Charles Michel, the chief of the European Council who leads the body that defines the political direction and priorities of the European Union.

Michel says a European institute should be set up to train imams.

"This is one of the very concrete ideas that I am formulating, this European institute for the training of imams, to make sure that imams are trained in Europe, to make sure that the primacy of civil law is accepted," Michel said.

Europe is finally waking up to the threat of radical Islam. An institute to train imams is only one of the many proposals in the works. The European Union wants increased powers to fight Islamism.

A report reveals what is on the mind of European leaders. A draft statement has specific instructions for the executive arm of the European Union, promote religious education and training of imams within the European Union bearing the stamp of Germany, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

The draft also includes warnings for immigrants and asylum seekers. It says integration “is a two-way street: providing support, but expecting more in return.” The draft includes the idea of warnings for immigrants and asylum seekers.

When home ministers of the European Union meet, terrorism will now top the EU agenda for the bloc's December summit, EU leaders will debate the issue of religious extremism.

The policy of open borders is under the lens too, yet again, it's Macron who is leading the charge. He wants Europe to re-think the open-border Schengen area. The French president says tighter controls are needed to stop clandestine immigration.

Macron said criminal gangs are illegally trafficking migrants into Europe, often, they have links to terror networks. So the European Union must take steps to protect itself.

"The attacks that France has experienced, that Austria experienced a few days ago in Vienna, show us that the terrorist risk is everywhere, that networks are globalised, that terrorists today organise themselves globally through networks, on the one hand, the internet and social networks, but also by sending agents across borders. this requires Europe to step up its response. France is doing this on its borders by doubling the forces present, Europe must now do so," Macron said.