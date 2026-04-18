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After reimposing restrictions on Hormuz, Iran sets these conditions for vessel passage

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 15:16 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 15:16 IST
After reimposing restrictions on Hormuz, Iran sets these conditions for vessel passage

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the US of breaching a ceasefire. New conditions require IRGC authorisation and toll payments for transit, pending the lifting of US blockades.

Iran has reimposed restrictions on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, reversing its earlier decision to reopen the key maritime corridor, while accusing the United States of breaching a ceasefire agreement. Tehran moved swiftly on Saturday (April 18) after Washington indicated that reopening the strait would not result in the lifting of its blockade on Iranian ports. In a statement, Iran’s joint military command said that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state under strict management and control of the armed forces”.

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The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, particularly for global energy supplies. Speaking on the development, Ebrahim Azizi outlined Tehran’s position, declaring that “the time has come to comply with a new maritime regime for the Strait of Hormuz”.

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Under the proposed framework, only commercial vessels authorised by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy will be permitted to pass through designated routes, and only after paying the required tolls. Azizi warned that any attempt by the United States to disrupt Iranian shipping could prompt a further escalation. “If the US attempts to create any disturbance for Iranian ships, this situation can be easily changed,” he said.

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Meanwhile, the military headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya stressed that the situation would remain tightly controlled unless Washington lifts restrictions on the free passage of Iranian vessels.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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