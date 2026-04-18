/‘Turn off the phone, relax’: Iran mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, advises to ‘block Bibi for a week’

Iran on Saturday (April 18) sharply pushed back against claims by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz, adopting a sarcastic tone in response to his recent statements. Reacting to Trump’s assertion that Tehran had agreed to keep the vital shipping route permanently open, the Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe mocked the US President in a post on the social media platform X.

“Try not to show yourself too happy. Have a little prestige; 2. Never, emphasise never, think to the new legal regime of the Strait of Iran. We will fix it; 3. Turn off the phone, relax, no more posts and, block Bibi for one week; 4. Eat a light dinner and sleep well,” the embassy wrote.

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The remarks came after a series of posts by Trump on Friday, in which he claimed that Iran had committed to keeping the strait open and would not use it as leverage in future conflicts. “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world,” Trump said on Truth Social, adding that the development marked “a great and brilliant day for the world”. He also suggested that Tehran would hand over its “nuclear dust” to the United States.