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‘Turn off the phone, relax’: Iran mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, advises to ‘block Bibi for a week’

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 13:49 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 13:49 IST
‘Turn off the phone, relax’: Iran mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, advises to ‘block Bibi for a week’

US President Donald Trump (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they arrive to speak to journalists during a joint press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 29, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran mocked Donald Trump’s claims that Tehran agreed to permanently open the Strait of Hormuz, dismissively advising him to "relax." Officials denied his assertions, maintaining their right to close the waterway.

Iran on Saturday (April 18) sharply pushed back against claims by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz, adopting a sarcastic tone in response to his recent statements. Reacting to Trump’s assertion that Tehran had agreed to keep the vital shipping route permanently open, the Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe mocked the US President in a post on the social media platform X.

“Try not to show yourself too happy. Have a little prestige; 2. Never, emphasise never, think to the new legal regime of the Strait of Iran. We will fix it; 3. Turn off the phone, relax, no more posts and, block Bibi for one week; 4. Eat a light dinner and sleep well,” the embassy wrote.

Also read: Trump not interested in 'extending' ceasefire, insists US blockade to continue

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The remarks came after a series of posts by Trump on Friday, in which he claimed that Iran had committed to keeping the strait open and would not use it as leverage in future conflicts. “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world,” Trump said on Truth Social, adding that the development marked “a great and brilliant day for the world”. He also suggested that Tehran would hand over its “nuclear dust” to the United States.

Also read: What 'nuclear dust' means? Trump claims Iran may give up enriched uranium

Iranian officials, however, strongly disputed these claims. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised Trump’s remarks, accusing him of making “seven false claims in one hour”. He warned that Iran retains the option of shutting the strategic waterway if it considers US actions, such as a naval blockade, to be hostile. In a separate post, Trump said the US blockade of Iranian ports would continue until a peace agreement is reached.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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