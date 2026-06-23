/After months of tensions with Colombia, Trump welcomes his endorsed candidate as new president

US President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Colombia's president-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella, following his narrow election victory, saying he looked forward to strengthening ties between the two countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted his support for the conservative politician and expressed optimism about future cooperation.

"It was my Great Honor to endorse him, and I look forward to working together to build a powerful relationship between Colombia and the United States of America, which will bring new levels of Greatness for both of our Countries!" Trump wrote.

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De la Espriella secured a tight victory in Sunday's runoff election, defeating leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda. He won 49.66 per cent of the vote against Cepeda's 48.70 per cent, bringing an end to Colombia's first left-wing government.

De la Espriella promises tougher security policies

The millionaire lawyer turned politician is set to take office in August and has pledged to move Colombia sharply to the right. His agenda includes building "mega-prisons," strengthening cooperation with the United States and adopting a tougher approach against drug trafficking and armed groups.

"We are beginning a new era!" he said in his victory speech on Sunday night.

De la Espriella has also proposed reducing the size of the state, reviewing Colombia's participation in international organisations, including the United Nations, and launching a bombing campaign against armed groups operating across the country.

The president-elect, who holds dual US-Colombian citizenship and describes himself as a "Republican," has vowed to deepen security cooperation with Washington. He has pledged to bomb drug trafficking organisations, use herbicides to eradicate coca crops and allow US military bases on Colombian territory.

His proposed "Plan Colombia II" takes its name from the multimillion-dollar agreement between Colombia and the United States in the 2000s that focused on combating drug cartels and leftist groups.

"There will be no off-limits areas for the State, no criminals enjoying impunity," De la Espriella said.

Relations are strained under Gustavo Petro

Relations between Bogota and Washington became increasingly strained during the presidency of leftist leader Gustavo Petro. Petro engaged in public disputes with Trump and chose not to participate in the US president's "Shield of the Americas" anti-crime coalition.

According to the report, the Trump administration applied both public and legal pressure on Petro's government. Measures included personal sanctions against Petro, the revocation of his US visa and scrutiny of the growing territorial influence of organised crime groups during his presidency.

Tensions reached a new level during Colombia's 2026 presidential election when Trump publicly backed De la Espriella, issuing what was described as a "Complete and Total Endorsement" of the conservative candidate.