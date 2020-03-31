After hacking rumour, Houseparty app offers $1 million reward as evidence for sabotage

The owner of video chat and game app Houseparty has announced a reward of $1 million for providing a proof regarding its involement in a commercial smear campaign.

We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com. — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020 ×

Previously, online rumours had emerged that the Spotify, Netflix and even bank accounts accounts of customers got hacked after downloading the application.

Also read: Quarantine Together: New dating app links you to new people, but only if you wash hands!

However, the company said that there was "no evidence" to back up those claims.

Houseparty has become one of the most downloaded apps in several countries across the globe where lockdown has been imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Social distancing appears to have slowed coronavirus spread, says study

Downloads of the application rose from an average of 130,000 in mid-February to 2 million a week in the middle of March, according to Apptopia.

Online gaming firm Epic Games, which also makes Fortnite, purchased Houseparty from its creator in 2019.