After emergence of rock-throwing video, Taiwan to deploy drone defence systems

Following the emergence of a video showing Taiwanese soldiers throwing stones at a Chinese drone, Taipei has announced it will begin deploying drone defence systems on its offshore islands.

China has increased its military drills near Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Despite strong objections of the government in Taipei, China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory.

In the video, which has gone viral on Chinese social media, two soldiers on Erdan island can be seen throwing stones that buzzed a guard post near China's coast.

With some social media users calling the incident a "humiliation" for the island's armed forces, it has triggered heated discussion in Taiwan.

Urging the defence ministry to step up its countermeasures to the increasingly frequent drone incursions, the Taiwanese people slammed China.

According to Taiwan's defence ministry, "Officers and soldiers at all levels will continue to implement vigilance in accordance with the principle of "not escalating conflicts or causing disputes."

Calling the footage another example of China's "cognitive warfare" against Taiwan, the Kinmen defence command described the incident as "very serious".

Since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei, Taiwan has controlled Kinmen and Matsu islands further up China's coast.



