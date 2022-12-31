After election defeat, Donald Trump wanted to trademark the phrase ‘Rigged Election!’: House panel

Former US president Donald Trump wanted to trademark the phrase 'Rigged Election!' days after he lost the 2020 election, according to Jared Kushner's testimony to the House select committee which released a damning report earlier this month.

The committee released a transcript of Kushner's interview where White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino wrote an email to Trump's son-in-law and former adviser, forwarding the then president's request.

“Hey Jared! POTUS wants to trademark/own rights to below, I don’t know who to see – or ask…I don’t know who to take to,” read the email by Scavino with “Save America PAC!” and “Rigged Election!” written in bold.

Kushner read the mail and forwarded the request to a mail chain which had Eric Trump, Sean Dollman, CFO of Trump's 2020 campaign, Alex Cannon and Justin Clark, both being Trump's campaign lawyer.

“Guys - can we do ASAP please?” wrote Kushner, to which Eric Trump replied, “Both web URLs are already registered. Save America PAC was registered October 23 of this year. Was that done by the campaign?”

“‘Save America PAC’ is already taken/registered, just confirming that. But we can still file for ‘Save America’,” Dollman added to the mail chain.

Kushner’s response, according to the transcript, was “Go.”

The committee in its report held Trump responsible for the January 6 Capitol Hill riots. The 800-page report was published after conducting 1,000-plus interviews and examination of a large number of documents, phone records, texts and more.

The committee has called for Trump to never be allowed to hold office again.

After the release of the report, an angry Trump took to Truth Social to vent out his frustration.

"The unselect committee [sic] did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol," said Trump.

"The evidence does not exist because the claim is baseless and a monstrous lie."

Notably, the committee which published the report has called for Trump to never be allowed to hold office again. To substantiate the claims, the report cites at least 200 acts where Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the presidential election.

