After Covid pandemic, most Americans turned into ‘germaphobes’, says survey

Since the Covid pandemic has taken a toll on the US, most Americans have become ‘germaphobes’.

As per a recent survey, which was carried out by Xlear and OnePoll, more than two of three Americans have turned into ‘germaphobes’.

Around 69% respondents of the survey said they have adopted new hygiene practices to avoid falling ill. These include wearing masks and gloves, washing hands more often and others.

Approximately, 68% people said that they have prioritised their hygiene. At least 62% claimed their cleansing habits have “permanently changed for the better”, all thanks to the Covid pandemic.

The survey was published on Wednesday.

Around 88% respondents said that hygiene is important to them and 57% lamented that they didn’t treat their bodies as well as they should have.

In a statement accompanying the survey, Xlear’s Dr Lon Jones said, “Keeping the nose clean is important because essentially all respiratory problems begin there.”

Jones looked to suggest that those seeking improved health should start with taking better care of their noses. The company’s CEO Nathan Jones also concurred, and said that he was an “avid nose washer.”

