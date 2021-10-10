After calling homosexuality 'filth', US leader faces calls for resignation

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson is in news as he is facing calls for resignation after a video emerged, where he called transgenderism and homosexuality "filth".

Robinson, who belongs to Republican Party, said students should not be taught about "transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth" in classrooms.

North Carolina's Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson, just angrily referred to the LGBTQ community as "filth."



Then he says, "Yes, I called it filth."



There's no debate here. This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable.



Mark Robinson should resign. pic.twitter.com/rUhzXZm8Jd — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) October 7, 2021 ×

The remark has prompted calls for his resignation as administrators and parents battle over the oversight of school curricula.

In the video filmed in June at Asbury Baptist Church, Robinson said, “There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth.”

Several gay and transgender rights groups along with the White House, condemned his statement and called for him to resign.

According to reports, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, who is a native of North Carolina, said, “These words are repugnant and offensive. The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone, not to spread hate and undermine their own office.”

The Human Rights Campaign called Robinson’s statement “disgraceful” and “hateful” and said he should resign. However, Robinson refused to retract his words on Friday.

"We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We will not change our language," Robinson said, as per reports.

(With inputs from agencies)