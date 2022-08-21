After bus and rail workers, Felixstowe port staff to begin their eight-day strike

Over 1,900 workers of Britain’s busiest container port will begin their eight-day strike on Sunday (August 21), their union and shipping companies have warned that the strike could have a negative impact on the supply and trade chain of the country.

The workers at Felixstowe, in east Britain, said that the reason behind their strike is their pay and are the latest workers to conduct a strike, as the unions call for higher wages for members facing a problem of the cost of living.

Bobby Morton, a national officer for docks for the United union said, “Strike action will cause huge disruption and will generate massive shockwaves throughout the UK's supply chain, but this dispute is entirely of the company's own making.” He further said, “It [the company] has had every opportunity make our members a fair offer but has chosen not to do so,” Reuters reported.

Hutchison Ports, the owner stated that it thought their offer to increase a 7 per cent wage increase and a lump sum payment of 500 pounds was reasonable enough. However, the port further stated that this offer was accepted by the 500 workers there but the United said that this amount is far below the current inflation rate.

The Hutchison port further stated that it was aiming to minimise inconvenience during the walkouts, which will span until August 29, and that it will soon have a backup plan in place.

One of the largest container shippers in the world, Maersk, warned that this action will have a substantial effect, resulting in operational delays.

Bus and rail workers have already gone on strike in order to secure larger pay raise due to the stress on household incomes.

